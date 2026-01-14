'Spring Fever' Maintains Solid Ratings As 'IDOL I' Enjoys Small Boost

The Monday-Tuesday dramas are continuing a fierce race for viewership!

According to Nielsen Korea, the January 13 broadcast of Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin’s “Spring Fever” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.0 percent, seeing a small 0.4 percent dip from the previous episode’s score of 5.4 percent.

Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong’s “IDOL I” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.1 percent, marking a 0.3 percent increase from the previous episode’s score of 2.8 percent.

