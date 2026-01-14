Jin Se Yeon, Park Ki Woong, Yoo Ho Jung, And More Are All Smiles In Poster For New Drama 'Recipe For Love'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming weekend drama “Recipe for Love” has shared a new poster!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The newly released poster captures the 13 main characters of the drama: Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon), Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong), Han Sung Mi (Yoo Ho Jung), Gong Jung Han (Kim Seung Soo), Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Mook), Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun), Na Sun Hae (Kim Mi Sook), Yang Seon Chul (Joo Jin Mo), Gong Dae Han (Choi Dae Chul), Yang Dong Sook (Jo Mi Ryung), Gong Woo Jae (Kim Sun Bin), Yang Eun Bin (Yoon Seo Ah), and Min Ji Hoo (Jo Yi Hyun).

In the poster, the characters boast such fantastic chemistry that their intense on-screen conflicts seem non-existent. Through the cast’s lively expressions, the poster gives a glimpse of the colorful relationships among the unique characters, building anticipation for the drama.

The characters’ bright smiles as they gaze at a pile of gift boxes also spark curiosity about the heart-fluttering romance and chaotic stories that will unfold in the drama. The bow wrapping around the drama’s logo in the corner and the warm color palette brighten the overall atmosphere, creating the feeling that the entire drama is a carefully prepared gift.

The production team commented, “Through the group poster, viewers can get a glimpse into the daily lives of the two distinctive families. Please look forward to the laughter and emotion that will bloom amid the love-hate relationships, as well as the stories of each of the 13 characters.”

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

