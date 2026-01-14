Hearts2Hearts Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For February Comeback

Hearts2Hearts will be making a comeback next month!

On January 14, Ilgan Sports reported that Hearts2Hearts is set to return with a new digital single toward the end of February.

In response to the report, an SM Entertainment representative shared, “Hearts2Hearts is aiming for a late-February comeback and is currently in preparation. We ask for your continued interest and support.”

This marks the group’s first new release in approximately four months, following their first mini album “FOCUS,” which was released in October last year.

In addition, Hearts2Hearts will hold their first fan meeting 2026 Hearts2Hearts Fanmeeting “HEARTS 2 HOUSE” in Seoul from February 21 to 22 at Olympic Hall.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)