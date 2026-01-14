Hyun Bin And Jung Woo Sung Turn The Tables On Each Other In Final Showdown In “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled new stills previewing an intense showdown ahead of the release of its final episode!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Spoilers

In one image, Baek Ki Tae calmly faces prosecutor Jang Geon Young, who arrives with an arrest warrant, with unshaken composure. Other stills capture the fierce back-and-forth between the two: Jang Geon Young pressing Baek Ki Tae relentlessly, followed by a striking reversal in which Baek Ki Tae appears to seize control, interrogating Jang Geon Young with chilling intensity. The clash between burning ambition and obsessive resolve raises questions about where their explosive confrontation will ultimately lead.

Elsewhere, Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan) appears in an unfamiliar, foreign setting, hinting at his decision to leave for Vietnam and casting uncertainty over his next move. Stills of Baek Ki Tae alongside Ikeda Yuji (Won Ji An) also draw attention to the perilous direction of their high-stakes business dealings, further deepening the suspense.

The final episode of “Made in Korea” will be released on January 14.

