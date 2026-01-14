Kang Daniel Announces Military Enlistment Date

Kang Daniel will be enlisting in the military this February.

On January 14, Kang Daniel’s agency ARA announced that Kang Daniel will enlist as an active-duty soldier on February 9.

The agency’s official statement is as follows:

Hello, this is ARA. We would like to provide information regarding the military service of our artist Kang Daniel. Kang Daniel will enlist at the Army Training Center on February 9, where he will undergo basic military training before fulfilling his mandatory service as an active-duty soldier in the Army. No separate event will be held on the day of his enlistment. As the enlistment site will be shared with many fellow soldiers and their families, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting the location for safety reasons. We ask for FLOWD’s [Kang Daniel’s fandom] warm support and love so that Kang Daniel can faithfully fulfill his duty to the nation and return in good health. Thank you.

Kang Daniel debuted in 2017 as a member of the project group Wanna One, which was formed through Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2.” After the group concluded its activities, he made his solo debut in 2019.

Earlier on January 2, Mnet announced that Wanna One would reunite for a new reality show slated to air in the first half of 2026. On the same day, Kang Daniel subtly hinted at his upcoming enlistment while replying to a fan on a fan communication platform, saying, “I’ve been getting this question a lot and wanted to answer… About the reality show… Since I’ll be leaving (for the military), I’ll probably only join for the intro? part of the show.”

We wish Kang Daniel a safe and healthy service!

