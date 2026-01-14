Geum Sae Rok And Sung Dong Il Stand On Opposite Sides As Ryeoun’s Case Sparks Moral Divide In “Bloody Flower”

The upcoming mystery thriller “Bloody Flower” has unveiled new stills capturing the sharp confrontations between its characters.

“Bloody Flower” is a mystery thriller that follows Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), a serial killer responsible for the deaths of 17 people, who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

The newly released stills vividly portray the complex emotions and tangled interests of those surrounding the case, foreshadowing a tense narrative that goes beyond a conventional crime thriller to question fundamental human values.

In the stills, Lee Woo Gyeom maintains a calm demeanor and an unreadable gaze as he attempts to prove the “value of his existence.” While he does not deny the murders, his unwavering eyes—asserting that they were “experiments for treatment”—leave a strong impression, suggesting that his claims are more than mere excuses.

Lawyer Park Han Joon (Sung Dong Il), who must defend Lee Woo Gyeom at all costs to save his daughter, finds himself standing closest to the killer, forming a complex relationship that wavers between protection and suspicion.

In contrast, Cha Yi Yeon (Geum Sae Rok), who views the courtroom as a stage to prove her own capabilities, defines Lee Woo Gyeom as someone she must bring down, creating a direct confrontation with Park Han Joon.

Meanwhile, reporter Jo Woo Cheol (Shin Seung Hwan), who first broke the case, moves between truth and public opinion, acting as a variable that continuously disrupts the fragile balance among the three people.

Lastly, Yoon Min Kyung (Jeong So Ri), who knows the truth behind the case, belongs fully to neither side. By making pivotal choices at crucial moments, she alters the direction of relationships, heightening the cracks of trust and doubt among the five characters.

Through these intertwined dynamics—where the characters need one another yet are ultimately bound to collide—”Bloody Flower” meticulously builds toward an intense psychological battle surrounding life and justice.

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

