January Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between December 14, 2025 and January 14, 2026.

Lee Je Hoon, who recently starred in “Taxi Driver 3,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,384,492.High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Taxi Driver,” “Kim Do Gi,” and “series icon,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “powerful,” and “perfect.” marry,” Lee Je Hoon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.01 percent positive reactions.

Jang Ki Yong, who recently stole hearts in “Dynamite Kiss,” took second place for January with a brand reputation index of 3,214,411.

Park Seo Joon, who most recently starred in “Surely Tomorrow,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,225,043.

Pyo Ye Jin of “Taxi Driver 3” came in fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,936,815.

Finally, Jung Kyung Ho, who recently starred in “Pro Bono,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,906,142.

