January Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 14, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between December 14, 2025 and January 14, 2026.

Lee Je Hoon, who recently starred in “Taxi Driver 3,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,384,492.High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Taxi Driver,” “Kim Do Gi,” and “series icon,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “powerful,” and “perfect.” marry,” Lee Je Hoon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.01 percent positive reactions.

Jang Ki Yong, who recently stole hearts in “Dynamite Kiss,” took second place for January with a brand reputation index of 3,214,411.

Park Seo Joon, who most recently starred in “Surely Tomorrow,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,225,043.

Pyo Ye Jin of “Taxi Driver 3” came in fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,936,815.

Finally, Jung Kyung Ho, who recently starred in “Pro Bono,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,906,142.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Je Hoon
  2. Jang Ki Yong
  3. Park Seo Joon
  4. Pyo Ye Jin
  5. Jung Kyung Ho
  6. Seo Hyun Jin
  7. Kim Go Eun
  8. Won Ji An
  9. Ji Chang Wook
  10. Ahn Eun Jin
  11. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  12. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  13. Han Hye Jin
  14. Chang Ryul
  15. Lee Jung Jae
  16. Jeon Do Yeon
  17. Kim Se Jeong
  18. Kim Hye Joon
  19. Lee Il Hwa
  20. Ji Sung
  21. Moon Sang Min
  22. Yoo Jae Myung
  23. Kim Mu Jun
  24. Lim Ji Yeon
  25. Nam Ji Hyun
  26. Jung In Sun
  27. Lee Kwang Soo
  28. Yoon Kye Sang
  29. Kang Tae Oh
  30. Jung Il Woo

