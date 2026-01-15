Lee Jong Won, Shin Ye Eun, And BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun Confirmed As MCs For 2026 D Awards

The hosts for the 2026 D Awards have been announced!

On January 15, the ceremony confirmed that actors Lee Jong Won and Shin Ye Eun, along with BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun, will serve as the ceremony’s hosts. Shin Ye Eun will represent the “Muse,” Lee Jong Won the “Guardian,” and Jaehyun the “Frontman.”

Lee Jong Won will return to the D Awards stage after hosting last year, where he impressed audiences with a steady performance despite it being his first awards show as an MC.

Shin Ye Eun, who starred in “A Hundred Memories” and “The Murky Stream” last year, joins as a host. Known for showing a lively side at awards ceremonies, she is expected to shine as an MC and help lead the event with her well-known passion for K-pop.

Jaehyun, who gained global popularity with last year’s hit “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU,” has established himself as a representative of fifth-generation K-pop. He also brings extensive hosting experience, having earned recognition for his skills as an MC on Mnet’s “M Countdown” shortly after his debut.

The 2nd D Awards will take place on February 11. Check out the artist line up here!

