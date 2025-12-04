2026 D Awards Announces First Lineup

Upcoming K-pop idol awards ceremony D Awards has unveiled its first lineup!

On December 4, the 2nd D Awards announced the first lineup including returning artists P1Harmony, ENHYPEN, and ZEROBASEONE—who helped power the launch of the inaugural D Awards—as well as new performers xikers and AHOF.

Hosted by media outlet Sports DongA, this upcoming ceremony will be divided into three main categories: D Awards Black Label, D Awards Delights Blue Label, and D Awards Dreamers Silver Label.

2026 D Awards will take place on February 11, 2026 at Hwajeong Gymnasium of Korea University in Seoul.

