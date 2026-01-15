Chae Jong Hyeop Transforms Into An Animator Who Strives To Live Every Day With Excitement In New Romance Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title) has shared the first glimpse of Chae Jong Hyeop in character!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Chae Jong Hyeop plays Sunwoo Chan, an animator at a world-renowned animation studio. On the surface, Sunwoo Chan is bright and cheerful like sunshine, but he carries deep scars from a mysterious accident in his past. After meeting Ha Ran, he uncovers unexpected secrets and begins a new chapter in his life.

The stills showcase the charm of Sunwoo Chan, a character who makes even small, everyday moments feel special. With his natural smile and charming face, Chae Jong Hyeop instantly delivers the “boyfriend material” look.

Despite his bright exterior, Sunwoo Chan carries deep wounds that he rarely shows to anyone. Since miraculously surviving a near-death experience seven years ago, he has tried to live every day as if it were an exciting holiday. Yet beneath this, a hidden, mysterious accident and unresolved truths remain, hinting at an unpredictable turn of events.

The production team said, “Chae Jong Hyeop will portray Sunwoo Chan, a character whose brightness and wounds exist side by side, with his signature warm, nuanced performance. Please look forward to his performance, which will captivate viewers by carefully revealing the inner world hidden behind his smile.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)