Watch: Apink Takes 1st Win For 'Love Me More' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By SEVENTEEN's DxS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More

Apink has won their first music show trophy for “Love Me More”!

On the January 15 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were Apink’s “Love Me More” and Zico and Lilas (YOASOBI’s ikura)’s “DUET.” Apink ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,567 points.

Congratulations to Apink! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included Apink, SEVENTEEN’s DxS (DK and Seungkwan), MONSTA X’s Joohoney, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Kang Daniel, SAY MY NAME, Chuu, idntt, LNGSHOT, LIGHTSUM’s Sangah, Chowon, and Juhyeon, n.SSign, WAKER, SF9’s Inseong, and U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun.

Check out their performances below!

Apink – “Love Me More”

SEVENTEEN’s DxS – “Blue”

MONSTA X’s Joohoney – “STING”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM” and “FORMULA”

Kang Daniel – “Backseat Promises”

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

LNGSHOT – “Saucin’” and “Moonwalkin'”

LIGHTSUM’s Sangah, Chowon, and Juhyeon – “Beautiful Pain” (Original by BTOB)

n.SSign – “Funky like me (Feat. PEAK & PITCH)”

WAKER – “LiKE THAT”

SF9’s Inseong – “Mute is Off”

U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun – “Gray.”