Stray Kids And 'KPop Demon Hunters' Soundtrack Make U.S. List Of Top 10 Best-Selling Albums Of 2025

Both Stray Kids and the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack made the United States’ list of the best-selling albums of 2025!

American music data tracking firm Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), which supplies the data for the Billboard charts, has released its year-end list of the best-selling albums of 2025. The tracking period for the year began on January 3, 2025 and ran through January 1, 2026.

Notably, Stray Kids claimed two of the top four spots on the 2025 list. “KARMA” was the second best-selling album of 2025 in the United States, bested only by Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” and “DO IT” followed close behind in fourth place.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack to the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” made the list at No. 8.

The top 10 best-selling albums of 2025 in in the United States (physical and digital sales combined) are as follows:

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl” (3,985,000) Stray Kids – “KARMA” (585,000) The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (543,000) Stray Kids – “DO IT” (460,000) Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend” (431,000) Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet” (413,000) Kendrick Lamar – “GNX” (399,000) “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack (366,000) Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem” (329,000) Lady Gaga – “MAYHEM” (292,000)

Congratulations to Stray Kids and the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!