Watch: Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Showcase Professionalism At Script Reading For Romance Thriller Drama 'Siren's Kiss'

“Siren’s Kiss” has shared a sneak peek at the drama’s first script reading!

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. He begins to relentlessly investigate the woman suspected of being at the center of the case.

At the script reading, director Kim Chul Gyu of “Flower of Evil” and “Celebrity” was present along with creator Jo Hyun Kyung, writer Lee Young, and actors Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, Kim Jung Hyun, and more.

Park Min Young takes on the role of the beautiful and bold fine art auctioneer Han Seol Ah. Despite her seemingly flawless life, Han Seol Ah hides a chilling secret: all the men who loved her have died. At the script reading, Park Min Young portrayed her character with a low voice and subdued calm, creating a mysterious air and making her character appear more realistic with her hand gestures.

Wi Ha Joon plays insurance inspector Cha Woo Seok who investigates Han Seol Ah, highlighting his character’s resolve to capture those who try to trade in human lives for money. Wi Ha Joon added tension to the set with his sharp gaze and deep voice, raising anticipation for the chemistry between Wi Ha Joon’s and Park Min Young’s characters.

The script reading video also introduces Kim Jung Hyun, who plays the role of Baek Joon Bum, an art collector and start-up CEO. Lee Elijah takes on the role of Kim Yoon Ji, a deputy auctioneer at Royal Auction, and Han Jun Woo plays Do Eun Hyuk, a freelancer photographer and Seol Ah’s reliable source of support. Also joining the cast are Kong Seong Ha who plays Gong Joo Young, Kim Geum Soon who plays Chairman Kim, and Hong Ki Joon who plays Pyo Sung Il.

Watch the full script reading below!

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates, and check out a first look of the drama here!

