IVE Confirmed To Make February Comeback

IVE is gearing up for a comeback!

On January 16, iMBC Entertainment reported that IVE will be making a comeback in late February.

In response to the report, their agency Starship Entertainment confirmed, “IVE is currently working on a new album with the goal of making a comeback in late February.”

The agency added, “The detailed schedule will be announced at a later date. We ask for your anticipation and support.”

This will mark IVE’s first new release in about six months following their fourth mini album “IVE SECRET,” which was released in August last year.

Are you excited for IVE’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2) (3)