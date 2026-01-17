ENHYPEN Surpasses 1.6 Million 1st-Day Sales + Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide With 'THE SIN : VANISH'

ENHYPEN has achieved the highest first-day sales of 2026 thus far with “THE SIN : VANISH”!

On January 16 at 2 p.m. KST, ENHYPEN made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” and its intense title track “Knife.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “THE SIN : VANISH” sold an impressive total of 1,652,560 copies on its first day of sales alone—marking the highest first-day sales of any album released so far in 2026.

“THE SIN : VANISH” is ENHYPEN’s sixth album to sell over 1 million copies on the day of its release: the group previously achieved the feat with “DARK BLOOD,” “ORANGE BLOOD,” “ROMANCE : UNTOLD,” “ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-,” and “DESIRE : UNLEASH.”

Meanwhile, according to BELIFT LAB, by 10 a.m. KST on January 17, “THE SIN : VANISH” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 10 different regions, including Brazil, India, and Turkey. “Knife,” which hit No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea, also reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 11 different regions, including Argentina, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

