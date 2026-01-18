January Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 18, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from December 18, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,052,947, marking a 6.86 percent increase in her score since December. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Instagram,” “Dubai chewy cookie,” and “The Christmas Song,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “heart flutter,” “mature,” and “highly influential.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.07 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintained her position at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,395,996, marking a 2.56 percent rise in her score since last month.

aespa’s Winter shot to third place after seeing an 116.81 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for January to 5,629,387.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,749,190, marking a 14.67 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, aespa’s Karina came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,708,547, marking a whopping 170.40 percent increase in her score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. aespa’s Winter
  4. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  5. aespa’s Karina
  6. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  7. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  8. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  9. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  10. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  11. ILLIT’s Minju
  12. Red Velvet’s Joy
  13. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  14. IVE’s Rei
  15. IVE’s Liz
  16. cignature’s Jeewon
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  18. TWICE’s Sana
  19. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  20. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
  21. IVE’s Leeseo
  22. TWICE’s Jihyo
  23. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  24. Red Velvet’s Irene
  25. IVE’s Gaeul
  26. aespa’s Ningning
  27. fromis_9’s Lee Chaeyoung
  28. TWICE’s Momo
  29. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  30. TWICE’s Dahyun

