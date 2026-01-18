January Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from December 18, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,052,947, marking a 6.86 percent increase in her score since December. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Instagram,” “Dubai chewy cookie,” and “The Christmas Song,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “heart flutter,” “mature,” and “highly influential.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.07 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintained her position at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,395,996, marking a 2.56 percent rise in her score since last month.

aespa’s Winter shot to third place after seeing an 116.81 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for January to 5,629,387.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,749,190, marking a 14.67 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, aespa’s Karina came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,708,547, marking a whopping 170.40 percent increase in her score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

