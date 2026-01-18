Watch: Hwasa Takes 5th Win And Triple Crown For 'Good Goodbye' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ENHYPEN, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has snagged a fifth music show trophy for her hit song “Good Goodbye”!

On the January 18 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Apink’s “Love Me More,” Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” and LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope). Hwasa ultimately took the win with a total of 6,045 points.

This is the third time that “Good Goodbye” has taken first place on “Inkigayo,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to Hwasa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Apink, SEVENTEEN’s DxS (DK x Seungkwan), LNGSHOT, MONSTA X’s Joohoney, Chuu, LIGHTSUM, idntt, SF9’s Inseong, SAY MY NAME, Shin Soohyun, WAKER, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Knife”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FORMULA” and “FREAK ALARM”

Apink – “Love Me More”

SEVENTEEN’s DxS – “Blue”

LNGSHOT – “Saucin’” and “Moonwalkin’”

MONSTA X’s Joohoney – “STING”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

LIGHTSUM – “Beautiful Pain”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

SF9’s Inseong – “Mute is Off”

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”

Shin Soohyun – “Gray.”

WAKER – “LiKE THAT”

Kwon Eui Bin – “BLUE”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now