'Taxi Driver 3' And Lee Je Hoon Tops Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings In Final Week On Air

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” wrapped up its run by sweeping the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

In its final week on air, “Taxi Driver 3” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Taxi Driver 3” continued its reign over the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where star Lee Je Hoon held onto his spot at No. 1.

Disney+’s “Made in Korea” swept the No. 2 spot on both lists, with star Hyun Bin maintaining his position at No. 2 on the actor list.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” held steady at No. 3 on the drama list in its own final week on air, while leads Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon took No. 7 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s new romance “Spring Fever” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, with leads Ahn Bo hyun and Lee Joo Bin entering the actor list at No. 3 and No. 6 respectively.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” remained unmoving at No. 5 on the actor list, while stars Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon ranked No. 4 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” rose to No. 6 on the drama list this week, and leading lady Nam Ji Hyun came in at No. 8 on the actor list.

tvN’s “Pro Bono” took No. 7 on the drama list, with star Jung Kyung Ho claiming No. 5 on the actor list.

Finally, Netflix’s new series “Can This Love Be Translated?” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list this week.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Taxi Driver 3” Disney+ “Made in Korea” JTBC “Surely Tomorrow” tvN “Spring Fever” MBC “The Judge Returns” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” tvN “Pro Bono” Netflix “Cashero” JTBC “Love Me” Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“Spring Fever”) Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”) Jung Kyung Ho (“Pro Bono”) Lee Joo Bin (“Spring Fever”) Won Ji An (“Surely Tomorrow”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”) Park Seo Joon (“Surely Tomorrow”) Park Hee Soon (“The Judge Returns”)

