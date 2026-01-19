Jin Se Yeon Dishes On Her 'Recipe For Love' Character, Reuniting With Park Ki Woong, And More

Actress Jin Se Yeon has shared her thoughts on her character in the upcoming weekend drama “Recipe for Love”!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Jin Se Yeon plays Gong Joo Ah, a former medical student who is now a fashion designer at Taehan Group. Although Gong Joo Ah rose to the position of team leader at lightning speed, she has never been free from the stigma that comes with not having been a fashion major, given her medical school background. After an unexpected incident nearly costs Gong Joo Ah her job, she barely manages to return to work, only to be assigned to work under Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong), the company’s newly appointed managing director.

On why she chose to star in the drama, Jin Se Yeon shared, “I’ve always longed to do a family drama with a lively, bustling atmosphere. Both families in the drama were appealing, with no overlapping character types.”

Regarding the charm of the character Gong Joo Ah, she explained, “Joo Ah is very lovable. I wanted viewers to feel like she’s someone who might live just next door. That’s why I tried to make her tone and way of speaking as natural as possible.”

She added, “Joo Ah is strongly optimistic. Even when something bad happens, she quickly gets back up, and even when things don’t go her way, she tries not to regret it. That part is similar to me,” expressing her affection for the role.

Jin Se Yeon picked “honesty,” “brightness,” and “ENFJ” as the keywords that best describe Gong Joo Ah. She explained, “Joo Ah is honest about her emotions, and her default emotional state is ‘bright.’ I hope that anyone who sees Joo Ah would describe her as honest and bright.” She continued, “If we’re talking MBTI (Myers-Briggs Personality Test), she seems like an ENTJ who wants to be an ENFJ,” hinting at the character’s complex personality.

Jin Se Yeon also spoke about her acting chemistry with her co-star Park Ki Woong. She remarked, “It’s been 14 years since ‘Bridal Mask,’ but it felt like our acting chemistry from back then naturally came back to life. Because we’re already familiar with each other’s acting styles, that part feels the most comfortable,” raising anticipation for the couple chemistry the two actors will showcase.

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

