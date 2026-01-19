TWS Confirmed To Make February Comeback

Get ready: TWS will be returning to the music scene next month!

On January 19, News1 reported that TWS will make a comeback sometime in February with a new digital single.

In response to the report, their agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed, “TWS is currently preparing for a digital single release scheduled for next month.”

This marks a speedy comeback just four months after the release of their fourth mini album “play hard” in October last year.

Having seen rapid growth and rising popularity with their signature fresh and youthful concept, TWS will also celebrate their second debut anniversary on January 22.

Are you excited for TWS’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

