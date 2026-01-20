Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop Face Each Other But Radiate Opposite Emotions In Poster For 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled a new poster!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The poster shows Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan standing face-to-face against the backdrop of Jamsu Bridge. Though they share the same location, the two give off completely different moods.

Song Ha Ran stands in a snowy winter scene, her cold expression avoiding Sunwoo Chan’s gaze, while Sunwoo Chan, bathed in sunlight, looks at Ha Ran with a warm smile. The contrast between them—standing in the same place but feeling different emotions and living in different moments—is strikingly clear.

The phrase at the top of the poster, “Seven years ago, she, who was like a spring breeze, appeared before me again,” symbolically shows the time gap between the two. Unlike Sunwoo Chan, who already recognizes Song Ha Ran, Song Ha Ran’s seemingly unaware gaze reflects the difference in their emotions, teases the story they shared seven years ago and hints at the fate that may bring them together again.

The production team said, “Jamsu Bridge is an important location in the early part of the series, showing both characters’ emotions and the passage of time. Please watch to see how the encounter that begins at Jamsu Bridge will change their relationship.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)