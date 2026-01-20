'Spring Fever' And 'IDOL I' Continue To Garner Steady Ratings

The Monday-Tuesday dramas continue to receive strong viewership!

According to Nielsen Korea, the January 19 broadcast of tvN’s “Spring Fever” starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.0 percent, maintaining the same score as the previous episode.

ENA’s “IDOL I” starring Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.2 percent, marking a slight 0.1 percent boost from the previous episode’s score of 3.1 percent.

