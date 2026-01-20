Shin Hae Sun Is A Mysterious Woman Of Many Faces In 'The Art Of Sarah'

Upcoming drama “The Art of Sarah” has shared a closer look at Shin Hae Sun’s character!

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions. The drama generated buzz over the reunion of Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jun Hyuk, who are working together for the first time in nine years since the 2017 drama “Stranger.”

The newly released stills show the various faces of Sarah Kim. In one still, she wears an empty expression in uniform, while another photo shows her looking affectionately at someone while donned in sparkly jewelry and luxurious clothing. A different still conveys her cold expression, raising curiosity for Sarah Kim’s mysterious life.

Although Sarah Kim holds great reputation as head of the Asia branch for a top luxury brand, her name, origin, and academic background are all shrouded in a veil of mystery. Her unknown background is further highlighted by the stills that make it appear as if she has lived many different lives, making everyone curious about her real identity.

Having impressed in various projects including “Mr. Queen,” “Welcome to Samdalri,” “Dear Hyeri,” and more, viewers are looking forward to Shin Hae Sun’s next acting transformation.

“The Art of Sarah” is set to premiere on February 13. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

While you wait, watch Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen”:

