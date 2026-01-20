Ha Ji Won And Kim Min Kyu In Talks To Star In New Drama By “Family By Choice” Director

Ha Ji Won and Kim Min Kyu may be teaming up for an upcoming drama!

On January 20, OSEN reported that Ha Ji Won and Kim Min Kyu have been offered roles in the new drama “Affair Hunter” (literal title) and are currently reviewing the proposals positively.

In response, Ha Ji Won’s agency Haewadal Entertainment stated, “It is one of the projects she is currently considering.” Similarly, Kim Min Kyu’s agency Companion Company shared that he has received an offer for “Affair Hunter” and is reviewing it favorably.

“Affair Hunter” will be directed by Kim Seung Ho, who previously served as a co-director on “The Nokdu Flower” and “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” and as the main director for “Joseon Attorney” and “Family by Choice.” The script will be penned by Hwang Bo Kyung.

The drama is reportedly in discussions to air on tvN. However, the network later clarified that no decision has yet been made regarding the drama’s scheduling.

Meanwhile, Ha Ji Won is set to make her return to the small screen for the first time in four years through ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax.” Kim Min Kyu, who was discharged from the military in 2024, recently resumed his acting activities with KBS 2TV’s short-form drama project “Love Track.”

