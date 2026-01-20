P1Harmony Confirms Plans For March Comeback

It’s official: P1Harmony is gearing up for a return in March!

On January 20, FNC Entertainment confirmed, “P1Harmony is currently in the midst of preparing with the goal of a March comeback.”

P1Harmony’s upcoming return will mark their first Korean comeback in approximately 10 months, following the release of their eighth mini album “DUH!” in March of last year. In October, the group went on to release their first English-language album “EX,” which became their first album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Stay tuned for more updates on P1Harmony’s comeback!

In the meantime, check out the P1Harmony members’ K-drama Day picks on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)