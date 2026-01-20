Update: IVE's Rei Stars In New Teaser For Upcoming Comeback

Updated January 22 KST:

IVE’s Rei is the next member of the group to star in her own “COMING SOON” teaser for their February comeback!

Updated January 21 KST:

A teaser starring Leeseo has been revealed ahead of IVE’s upcoming comeback!

Original Article:

The countdown to IVE’s comeback has officially begun!

On January 21 at midnight KST, IVE released a mysterious teaser starring Jang Won Young entitled “COMING SOON.”

Notably, the video ends with a countdown clock that appears to be counting down to February 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, STARSHIP Entertainment previously announced that IVE is gearing up to make a comeback in late February.

Check out IVE’s new teaser below!