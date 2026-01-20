EXO Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World With 'REVERXE'

EXO’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On January 19 at 6 p.m. KST, EXO made their long-awaited return with their eighth studio album “REVERXE” and its title track “Crown.”

Immediately upon its release, the album shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe. According to SM Entertainment, by January 20 KST, “REVERXE” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in at least 35 different regions around the world.

Additionally, “REVERXE” reached No. 1 on QQ Music’s digital album sales chart in China and Recochoku’s daily album chart in Japan.

Meanwhile, EXO will be kicking off their music show promotions for “Crown” on Mnet’s “M Countdown” on January 22.

Congratulations to EXO!

Source (1)