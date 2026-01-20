January Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from December 15, 2025 to January 15, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,665,021, marking a 23.19 percent increase in their score since December.

BLACKPINK jumped to second place after seeing a 40.48 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 5,260,330.

Meanwhile, IVE took third place for January with a brand reputation index of 4,698,168.

EXO rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,359,274, marking a 39.41 percent increase in their score since December.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,648,163.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

