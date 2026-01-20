January Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 20, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from December 15, 2025 to January 15, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,665,021, marking a 23.19 percent increase in their score since December.

BLACKPINK jumped to second place after seeing a 40.48 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 5,260,330.

Meanwhile, IVE took third place for January with a brand reputation index of 4,698,168.

EXO rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,359,274, marking a 39.41 percent increase in their score since December.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,648,163.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. IVE
  4. EXO
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. aespa
  7. TWICE
  8. Stray Kids
  9. MAMAMOO
  10. BIGBANG
  11. Red Velvet
  12. OH MY GIRL
  13. THE BOYZ
  14. ENHYPEN
  15. Apink
  16. Super Junior
  17. Wanna One
  18. i-dle
  19. CORTIS
  20. LE SSERAFIM
  21. NCT
  22. BTOB
  23. SHINee
  24. KiiiKiii
  25. TWS
  26. RIIZE
  27. NMIXX
  28. WJSN
  29. ILLIT
  30. ATEEZ

