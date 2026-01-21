Park Min Young Dares People To Love Her In Enchanting Yet Dangerous Poster For 'Siren's Kiss'

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has shared a breathtaking new poster!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

The newly released poster captivates with Han Seol Ah’s alluring and mysterious aura. Framed by a massive piece of artwork featuring fierce, crashing waves, Han Seol Ah draws attention with her calm elegance in stark contrast. Seated before the painting, her enchanting frame is reminiscent of the legendary sirens who lure in sailors with their sweet songs.

A curious expression also lingers on Han Seol Ah’s face, making viewers wonder if it is sorrow for the lovers she has lost or the chilling coldness of greed. Despite the suspicious attitudes around her, the copy, “Are you curious about the truth? Then try loving me,” raises anticipation for the mystery surrounding Han Seol Ah.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST. While waiting, check out a teaser here!

