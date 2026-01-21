Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, And More Are Taken Aback By Superpowers They Picked Up By Chance In New Drama 'The WONDERfools'

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The WONDERfools” has offered a first look!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the creative direction and lineup of its upcoming content for the year.

Set in the doomsday-fearing year 1999, “The WONDERfools” is a comedy action adventure that follows a group of awkward townies who unexpectedly gain superpowers and take on villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City. Director Yoo In Sik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” reunites with Park Eun Bin as Eun Chae Ni, a character who is suddenly swept up in an unexpected incident and acquires powers.

At the event, Park Eun Bin remarked, “I was able to team up again with director Yoo In Sik pretty quickly after ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ We started from a relationship where we already knew each other well, and working together once more let me discover new sides of him—it was fun on set. I also had great chemistry with the other actors. Physically, it was tough because we had to bring the superpowers to life, but mentally I had a great time, and I approached it with the desire to show a more evolved version of myself.”

Joining her is Cha Eun Woo who plays Lee Woon Jung, a specially appointed civic servant who approaches a series of mysterious disappearance cases with deep suspicion. Park Eun Bin, who worked with the actor for the first time, explained, “To the point where I couldn’t imagine a better actor than him for the character of Lee Woon Jung, he gave this project everything he had—and then went off to fulfill his mandatory military service.”

Rounding out the cast, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Seong Jae, Kim Hae Sook, and Son Hyun Joo elevate the fun with their distinct characters.

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2026. Stay tuned!

Source (1)