Watch: Netflix Teases 2026 K-Drama, Film, And Variety Show Lineup

TV/Film
Jan 21, 2026
by S Nam

Get ready for another exciting year of Korean dramas, films, variety content, and more!

On January 21, Netflix unveiled its 2026 K-Content Lineup, featuring sneak peeks at the upcoming shows this year. The teaser begins with Go Youn Jung and Kim Seon Ho from the recent hit rom-com “Can This Love Be Translated?” introducing the exciting lineup of K-dramas, films, and variety shows.

The 2026 Netflix content lineup includes the following (Only includes Netflix Originals):

Check out the teaser below:

What content are you looking forward to in 2026? Stay tuned for more detailed updates on premiere dates, upcoming shows, and more!

