Watch: Netflix Teases 2026 K-Drama, Film, And Variety Show Lineup
Get ready for another exciting year of Korean dramas, films, variety content, and more!
On January 21, Netflix unveiled its 2026 K-Content Lineup, featuring sneak peeks at the upcoming shows this year. The teaser begins with Go Youn Jung and Kim Seon Ho from the recent hit rom-com “Can This Love Be Translated?” introducing the exciting lineup of K-dramas, films, and variety shows.
The 2026 Netflix content lineup includes the following (Only includes Netflix Originals):
- “Boyfriend on Demand” (Jisoo, Seo In Guk)
- “Take Charge of My Heart” (Kim Young Kwang, Chae Soo Bin)
- “Our Sticky Love” (Jung Hae In, Ha Young)
- “Single’s Inferno 5”
- “Tantara” (Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo)
- “Pavane” (Go Ah Sung, Byun Yo Han, Moon Sang Min)
- “Notes From the Last Row” (Choi Min Sik, Choi Hyun Wook, Heo Joon Ho)
- “The Scandal” (Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, Nana)
- “Mousetrap” (Ryu Jun Yeol, Sul Kyung Gu)
- “Road” (working title) (Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita)
- “The Art of Sarah” (Shin Hae Sun, Lee Jin Uk)
- “Teach You a Lesson” (Kim Moo Yeol)
- “Agents of Mystery 2”
- “Bloodhounds 2” (Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain)
- “Ready or Not: Texas”
- “Husbands in Action” (Jin Sun Kyu, Gong Myoung)
- “The Wonderfools” (Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo)
- “The East Palace” (Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, Cho Seung Woo)
- “If Wishes Could Kill” (Jeon So Young, Kang Mina, Baek Sun Ho)
- “Dead-End Job” (Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, Lee Hee Joon)
Check out the teaser below:
What content are you looking forward to in 2026? Stay tuned for more detailed updates on premiere dates, upcoming shows, and more!