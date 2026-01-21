Gong Yoo And Song Hye Kyo Are Childhood Friends In “Tantara” First Look

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Tantara” has unveiled its first look!

On January 21, Netflix held an event introducing the direction and lineup of its content for 2026, “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea,” where “Tantara” was presented as part of the lineup.

Set in the reckless and merciless Korean entertainment industry of the ‘60s and ‘80s, “Tantara” chronicles the rise of those who had almost nothing, yet bet everything on a dream of dazzling success.

The series is penned by Noh Hee Gyoung, the beloved writer behind “Our Blues” and “Dear My Friends,” and directed by Lee Yoon Jung, who directed “Coffee Prince” and “Cheese in the Trap.”

Song Hye Kyo takes on the role of Min Ja, while Gong Yoo showcases a striking transformation as Dong Gu, Min Ja’s childhood friend.

Seolhyun plays Min Hui, caught in a love-hate relationship with Min Ja, and Cha Seung Won appears as Gil Yeo, the greatest composer of their era.

Lee Ha Nee also joins the cast as Yang Ja, Min Hui’s mother and an aspiring singer.

Senior Director Bae Jong Byeong, who attended “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea,” said, “You’ll experience a gripping story set in the entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1980s. Actors Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo, whose names alone excite fans, come together as powerfully as the title suggests. Joining them are Seolhyun, Cha Seung Won, and Lee Ha Nee, who bring to life the full depth of human desire, emotion, and experience.”

“Tantara” is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source (1)