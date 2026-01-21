Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, And Nana Captivate In First Look Of New Historical Drama “The Scandal”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Scandal” has unveiled its first look!

On January 21, at the “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event, Netflix introduced its 2026 content slate, with “The Scandal” among the highlighted titles.

Based on the 2003 film “Untold Scandal,” “The Scandal” depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho, a woman whose exceptional skills far exceed the confines of the women’s quarters, and Cho Won, the greatest playboy of Joseon. Their risky bet ensnares another woman, Hui Yeon, who becomes entangled in their escalating deceit. The series tells a story steeped in forbidden love and irresistible seduction in an era when such passions were not permitted.

Directed by Jung Ji Woo, who never ceases to surprise the audience with a genre-spanning oeuvre including “Tune in for Love” and “Somebody,” the series boasts a star-studded cast: Son Ye Jin takes on the role of Lady Cho; Ji Chang Wook portrays Cho Won, the greatest playboy of Joseon who seeks pleasure and excitement; and Nana plays Hui Yeon, a widowed and chaste noblewoman drawn into their game.

“The Scandal” is slated to premiere in the third quarter of this year.

