Jisoo And Seo In Guk Are Rival Webtoon Producers In New Rom-Com Drama “Boyfriend On Demand”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Boyfriend on Demand” has shared its first sneak peek of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk in character!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the creative direction and lineup of its upcoming content for the year. During the event, Netflix introduced the upcoming drama “Boyfriend on Demand” and shared the first glimpse of Jisoo and Seo In Guk in character.

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Mi Rae, an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

Jisoo plays Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer who has grown accustomed to a life without romance amid her busy and draining daily routine. Everything changes when she unexpectedly acquires a “Boyfriend on Demand” device and enters a virtual world, where she embarks on a series of dates with impossibly perfect men.

Seo In Guk plays Park Kyung Nam, Mi Rae’s co worker and rival webtoon producer who harbors an unexpected secret. Though he is someone Mi Rae would rather avoid, he is known in the office as an ace at work.

Director Bae Jong Byeong posed the question, “If there is a program that allows you to meet your ideal type through a virtual platform, would you subscribe?” He added that with “Boyfriend on Demand,” Netflix expects a significant increase in female subscribers and promised that the series will deliver plenty of heart-fluttering moments.

“Boyfriend on Demand” is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of this year.

