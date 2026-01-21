Koo Kyo Hwan And Go Youn Jung Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other In Poster For Upcoming Drama “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has shared its first poster!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the lineup of Korean content coming to Netflix this year. One of the upcoming series highlighted at the event was JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here.”

“We Are All Trying Here” follows a man struggling with jealousy and envy, who strives to find peace of mind while spiraling alone in a world where everyone else appears to be winning.

The drama marks the return of writer Park Hae Young, who received widespread praise for works such as “My Mister” and “My Liberation Notes.”

Koo Kyo Hwan plays Hwang Dong Man, an aspiring film director who is the only member yet to make his debut among the well-known film industry gathering “The Eight.” Like an uninvited guest, he constantly lingers on the fringes, barely hanging on as he masks his anxiety with nonstop rambling and bluster.

Go Youn Jung stars as Byun Eun Ah, a producer at the film company Choi Film who is nicknamed “The Ax” for her razor sharp script reviews. Eun Ah hopes to find balance and remain calm in any situation, but in reality, she battles deep trauma, suffering nosebleeds whenever she becomes emotionally overwhelmed. Through Dong Man, who may seem left behind by the world’s standards but is stronger inside than anyone—Eun Ah heals her own wounds and, in turn, transforms Dong Man’s sense of worthlessness into something truly radiant.

The newly released poster shows Hwang Dong Man and Byun Eun Ah standing on a street at night, staring intently at each other.

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2026. Stay tuned!

