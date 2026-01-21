Hyeri, aespa’s Karina, Kim Do Hoon, And More Put Their Heads Together To Solve Mysteries In 'Agents Of Mystery 2'

“Agents of Mystery 2” has shared its first stills of the cast!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the creative direction and lineup of its upcoming content for the year. During the event, Netflix highlighted the upcoming second season of “Agents of Mystery” and shared the first glimpse of Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon, aespa’s Karina, and Gabee in the show.

“Agents of Mystery” is a mystery adventure show in which a team of mystery investigators tracks and solves strange cases that cannot be explained scientifically. The show is produced by PD Jung Jong Yeon of “The Devil’s Plan,” “The Genius,” “The Great Escape,” and more.

Season 2 will feature the return of the original members—Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon, and aespa’s Karina—along with the addition of brand new agent Gabee.

The newly released stills show Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon, Karina, and Gabee sitting together, all wearing the same uniform.

Are you excited for “Agents of Mystery 2”? Stay tuned for more updates!

