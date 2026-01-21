Ha Young Wakes Up With No Memories And Jung Hae In Claiming To Be Her Boyfriend In “Our Sticky Love”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Our Sticky Love” has offered a first look!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the creative direction and lineup of its upcoming content for the year. Among the highlights was the introduction of “Our Sticky Love,” along with the release of its first stills featuring Jung Hae In and Ha Young.

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend. Set in a quiet countryside village lined with yeot (traditional Korean taffy) shops, their unexpected cohabitation sparks a quirky, heart-fluttering romance that’s as sweet—and sticky—as its setting.

Jung Hae In stars as Jang Tae Ha, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate former youth boxing champion who turned into a gangster. However, he turns over a new leaf and leaves the gang to become a boxing coach in a small town. During what is meant to be his final job for the gang, he reunites with his first love, Go Eun Sae—now suffering from memory loss—and begins a lie that puts his life on the line.

Ha Young plays Go Eun Sae, an ambitious prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Department at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. Known for being quick, clean, and clever, Eun Sae is in the middle of tracking a crime syndicate when she becomes swept up in an accident that wipes her memory. She wakes up in a rural clinic surrounded by traditional taffy shops—where she meets Jang Tae Ha, who claims to be her boyfriend. Though initially wary of Tae Ha, Eun Sae gradually finds herself slowly and irresistibly stuck in love.

“Our Sticky Love” is scheduled to premiere in the third quarter of this year.

