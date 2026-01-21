Choi Hyun Wook Always Sits In The Last Row Of Choi Min Sik’s Class In “Notes From The Last Row”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Notes from the Last Row” has shared its first sneak peek of Choi Hyun Wook and Choi Min Sik in character!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the creative direction and lineup of its upcoming Korean content for the year. During the event, Netflix shared the first glimpse of Choi Hyun Wook and Choi Min Sik in the upcoming drama “Notes from the Last Row.”

Based on a popular Spanish play by Juan Mayorga, “Notes from the Last Row” will tell the story of Heo Mun Oh, a literature professor who once dreamed of becoming a writer but is now living a dull, uneventful life while feeling defeated and helpless. One day, he finds himself fascinated by the writing of Lee Kang, a student who always sits in the last row of his classroom, and his once forgotten ambitions and yearnings are reawakened.

Choi Min Sik takes on the role of literature professor and failed novelist Heo Mun Oh, who published a single novel in his youth but never recovered from the cold reviews he received from his peers—and as a result, was never able to write again.

Choi Hyun Wook stars as Lee Kang, a literature student who always sits in the last row of Professor Heo Mun Oh’s class. Recognized for his talent by Heo Mun Oh, Lee Kang is invited to attend a secret literature class. However, Heo Mun Oh’s obsessive immersion in Lee Kang’s writing soon leads him down an unexpected path.

The newly released stills show Professor Heo Mun Oh and Lee Kang in a classroom. Heo Mun Oh stands at the front, delivering a lecture, while Lee Kang sits in the last row, listening attentively.

“Notes from the Last Row” will premiere sometime this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

