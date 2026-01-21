Shin Hae Sun And Lee Jun Hyuk Begin A Thrilling Chase In New Drama 'The Art Of Sarah'

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Art of Sarah” has offered a glimpse of Shin Hae Sun’s and Lee Jun Hyuk’s characters!

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions.

Shin Hae Sun takes on the role of Sarah Kim, the regional CEO of a luxury brand whose name is widely recognized, though she herself is surprisingly difficult to meet.

Lee Jun Hyuk plays Mu Gyeong, who pursues the enigmatic Sarah Kim—a woman whose multiple names, ages, and careers make her identity almost impossible to pin down—in order to uncover the truth.

The drama generated buzz over the reunion of Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jun Hyuk, who are working together for the first time in nine years since the 2017 drama “Stranger.”

“The Art of Sarah” is set to premiere on February 13. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

