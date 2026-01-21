Ahn Hyo Seop Can’t Hide His Annoyance As Chae Won Bin Turns His World Upside Down In “Sold Out On You”

The upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills of Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin in character!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the lineup of Korean content coming to Netflix this year. One of the upcoming series highlighted at the event was “Sold Out on You.”

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Matthew lives a quiet life in the peaceful village of Deokpung—until Ye Jin suddenly barges into his world. Determined to get her hands on the rare white flower mushrooms Matthew carefully cultivates, the high-profile host tracks him down and relentlessly follows him around the village, upending his once-calm routine.

Put off by Ye Jin’s brash intrusion, Matthew does everything he can to keep her at arm’s length, responding with cold indifference at every turn. But Ye Jin, bold and bulldozer-like in her approach, refuses to back down, pushing forward with unwavering determination.

The newly released stills capture the pair in farming gear at what appears to be a cornfield. Matthew stands with his hands on his hips, visibly irritated as he glares at Ye Jin, while she remains completely unfazed—smiling casually as she pulls out her phone to make a call. His wary, suspicious gaze contrasts sharply with her laid-back confidence, perfectly hinting at the clash of personalities—and sparks—between them.

“Sold Out on You” is scheduled to air in spring 2026.

