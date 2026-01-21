Nam Joo Hyuk And Roh Yoon Seo Team Up To Unearth Secrets Of A Cursed Palace In “The East Palace”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The East Palace” has offered a first look!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the lineup of Korean content coming to Netflix this year. Among the highlights was the introduction of the new drama “The East Palace.”

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Gu Cheon, who investigates a series of bizarre royal incidents using his ability to slay ghosts with his blade.

Roh Yoon Seo plays the court lady Saeng Gang, who uses her rare ability to hear the voices of the dead—which she considered to be a curse her entire life—to unearth the dark secrets of the East Palace with Gu Cheon.

Cho Seung Woo plays the role of the complex and layered King who secretly calls Gu Cheon and Saeng Gang to solve the mystery of the palace.

“The East Palace” is scheduled to premiere in the third quarter of this year.

