Lee Jae Wook Takes A High-Paying Job That Turns Into A Nightmare In “Dead-End Job”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Dead-End Job” has offered a first look!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the lineup of Korean content coming to Netflix this year. Among the highlights was the introduction of the new drama “Dead-End Job.”

“Dead-End Job” is a mystery-horror fantasy drama that unfolds as Hyuk Jun comes across a strange employment agency offering “perfect” part-time jobs that pay 50 times the usual hourly wage—only to be thrown into a terrifying, hellish workplace with horrors he could’ve never imagined.

Lee Jae Wook plays Hyuk Jun, the protagonist who takes on a high-paying job to pay off his debts. After answering an ad from the mysterious Spyder Human Resource Center, he finds himself in a job that pays 50 times the normal rate—but soon begins to experience strange and disturbing events that leave him confused and shaken.

“Dead-End Job” is scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of this year.

