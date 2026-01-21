TWS's Jihoon To Sit Out Upcoming Concerts And 2nd Anniversary Live

TWS’s Jihoon will not be joining his group for some of their upcoming activities, including their concerts in Macau and Kaohsiung.

Earlier this month, Jihoon’s father passed away due to illness, leading the TWS member to sit out the group’s fan signing events in Beijing this past weekend.

On January 21, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jihoon would also be sitting out TWS’s upcoming “24/7:WITH:US” concerts in Macau (on January 24 and 25) and Kaohsiung (January 31 and February 1). Additionally, Jihoon will not be participating in TWS’s Weverse live broadcast celebrating the second anniversary of their debut.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.



We would like to provide you with some additional information regarding TWS member Jihoon’s future activities.



Jihoon will not be attending the TWS TOUR ’24/7:WITH:US’ IN MACAU concerts on January 24 and 25, or the TWS TOUR ’24/7:WITH:US’ IN KAOHSIUNG concerts on January 31 and February 1.



Jihoon will also be unable to participate in some of the other scheduled events, including the Weverse LIVE celebrating the second anniversary of TWS’s debut. Jihoon’s participation in future events may also be adjusted accordingly.



We ask for the generous understanding of all fans who love and cherish Jihoon and TWS.



Thank you.

Once again, we offer our deepest condolences to Jihoon and his family during this painful time.