Ryu Jun Yeol Forges An Unlikely Alliance With Loan Shark Sul Kyung Gu After Losing His Identity In 'Mousetrap'

Netflix has revealed the first glimpse of its upcoming drama “Mousetrap”!

Based on the webtoon “Field Mouse,” “Mousetrap” is a thriller about a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as the “Rat.” To take back his life, he forges an unlikely alliance with the loan shark who once pursued him. Together, they embark on an intense pursuit in which the boundary between reality and deception collapses and deeper hidden truths emerge.

Ryu Jun Yeol will star as Moon Je, a novelist living in isolation, while Sul Kyung Gu will play No Ja, a loan shark who stops at nothing when it comes to money.

“Mousetrap” will premiere in the third quarter of 2026.

