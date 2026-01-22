Watch: Disney+ Previews 2026 K-Drama Lineup

Disney+’s Korean content lineup for 2026 has been unveiled!

On January 22, Disney+ revealed a teaser video featuring their upcoming original series as well as additional dramas that will be featured on the platform such as “In Your Radiant Season,” “Perfect Crown,” and “The Husband.”

Here is Disney+’s original series lineup for 2026:

“Bloody Flower”

Korean Title: “블러디 플라워”

Cast: Ryeoun, Sung Dong Il, Geum Sae Rok

Premiere Schedule: February 2026

“Bloody Flower” is a mystery thriller that follows Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), a serial killer responsible for the deaths of 17 people, who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.





“Gold Land”

Korean Title: “골드랜드”

Cast: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Kwang Soo

Premiere Schedule: first half of 2026

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle.





“Made in Korea 2”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아 시즌2”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung

Premiere Schedule: second half of 2026

Set in 1979 Seoul, Season 2 of “Made in Korea” follows the story of Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), who delves deep into the pinnacle of power, and Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who returns with strong determination, through a period of dramatic unpheaval.





“The Remarried Empress”

Korean Title: “재혼 황후”

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Se Young

Premiere Schedule: second half of 2026

Based on a web novel, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance about Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier gets married to Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.





“A Shop for Killers 2”

Korean Title: “킬러들의 쇼핑몰 시즌2”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon

Premiere Schedule: second half of 2026

“A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jung Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jung Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. In Season 2, after successfully defending her uncle’s inheritance, Ji An once again becomes the target of a new wave of skilled killers.





“Portraits of Delusion”

Korean Title: “현혹”

Cast: Suzy, Kim Seon Ho

Premiere Schedule: second half of 2026

A mystery thriller set in 1935 Gyeongseong, “Portraits of Delusion” tells the story of Yun Iho (Kim Seon Ho), a painter commissioned to create a portrait of the mysterious woman Song Jeong Hwa (Suzy) who hasn’t been seen in public for over half a century, as he begins to uncover her mysterious secrets.

