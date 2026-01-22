Park Min Young Is A Femme Fatale Who Brings Misfortune To Men Who Fall In Love With Her In New Drama 'Siren's Kiss'

tvN’s new drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills featuring Park Min Young in character!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Han Seol Ah is the chief auctioneer at Royal Auction, the country’s largest art auction house. With her refined, beautiful looks—along with quick judgment, strong crisis-management skills, and a confident demeanor—Han Seol Ah lives up to her nickname, “the conductor of the auction hall,” captivating clients’ hearts with a single gesture.

But behind the Han Seol Ah who seems destined to receive nothing but love from everyone lies a chilling secret: every man who has loved her has met a horrific death. As death after death continues in succession and public suspicion toward Han Seol Ah deepens, curiosity grows over her every move—whether she truly lured men in and drove them to their deaths like a siren ensnaring sailors or whether there is another truth behind it all.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST. While waiting, check out a teaser here!

Also watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)