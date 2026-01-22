Chae Jong Hyeop Wants To Become Lee Sung Kyung's Spring In 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled exciting new stills!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The newly released stills capture Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan crossing paths by chance at an art museum. Song Ha Ran is immersed in a piece of artwork as Sunwoo Chan is stunned to notice her sharing the same space as him. Sunwoo Chan’s gaze, fixed on her as if time has stopped, hints at their fate-like connection.

Having suffered deep wounds in the past, Song Ha Rang lives life while intent on not making anymore special relationships. However, one day, Sunwoo Chan appears like a fully charged battery, sharing his happy energy with her in their everyday life. Only, Song Ha Ran can’t help but be flustered by Sunwoo Chan who is opposite in nature to her.

Meanwhile, Sunwoo Chan is in Korea for three months on a business trip. He reunites with Ha Ran, who was like a spring breeze in his life when he was stuck in winter seven years ago. However, he decides to remain by Ha Ran’s side without revealing his identity.

More stills also show Sunwoo Chan warmly putting his jacket on Song Ha Ran with Ha Ran looking shocked by his actions. While Song Ha Ran is puzzled and questions how Sunwoo Chan keeps appearing by her side, Sunwoo Chan simply wears a bright smile, creating subtle tension and heart-fluttering excitement between the two.

The production team shared, “From the first filming, Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop formed ‘radiant chemistry’ with their natural and delicate chemistry. Please anticipate the romance the two actors will portray and whether the two people’s winter will lead to radiant spring following their reunion after a seven-year gap.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

