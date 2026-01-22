Lee Jun Hyuk Transforms Into A Detective Investigating A Mysterious Murder Case In “The Art Of Sarah”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Art of Sarah” has unveiled character stills of Lee Jun Hyuk’s!

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions.

The stills highlight Mu Gyeong’s sharp yet steady charisma. He is a detective with the Seoul Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes Unit, assigned to a murder case involving a person suspected to be Sarah Kim, who was found frozen to death with her face brutally crushed in the heart of Cheongdamdong’s luxury shopping district.

Standing before a screen showing the case closure report and witness statements, Mu Gyeong’s determined expression clearly shows his relentless pursuit of the truth behind the “Sarah Kim” case.

In another still, Mu Gyeong sits in the interrogation room, looking at the other person with a relaxed expression, showing his confidence in solving the case.

Additional stills show him appearing somewhat unsettled, revealing the confusion he experiences as the unfolding truth comes to light.

Lee Jun Hyuk is expected to portray a cold, sharp Mu Gyeong, who relentlessly pushes forward with single-minded determination to uncover the truth behind the mysterious case, using his nuanced acting.

“The Art of Sarah” is set to premiere on February 13. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

