Go Youn Jung And Jung Hae In Confirmed To Guest On New Variety Show “The Secret Friends Club”

Go Youn Jung and Jung Hae In will be appearing on MBC’s new variety show “The Secret Friends Club”!

On January 22, a representative of “The Secret Friends Club” confirmed, “Go Youn Jung and Jung Hae In will appear on the show as guests. Filming has already been completed, but the broadcast date has not yet been decided.”

“The Secret Friends Club” is a reality variety show where cast members secretly prepare a special gift for someone without revealing their identities. The first cast includes BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, Noh Hong Chul, and Lee Soo Ji.

“The Secret Friends Club” will premiere on February 1 at 6:10 p.m. KST. You can watch a teaser here!

Are you excited to see Go Youn Jung and Jung Hae In on the show?

