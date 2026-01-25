4 Lee Je Hoon K-Dramas To Watch If You Are Missing 'Taxi Driver 3'

If Kim Do Gi’s vigilante swagger in “Taxi Driver 3” left a void, the answer lies in revisiting Lee Je Hoon’s remarkable range across genres. Long before (and after) playing a man who drives the wheels of justice, Lee Je Hoon has curated a filmography which has consistently explored themes of morality, grief, idealism, and quiet resilience.

From time bending crime thrillers to tender human dramas as well as old school procedural grit, the shape shifting actor has proven his versatility time and time again. Here are four shows which showcase the range of one of K- drama’s most dependable leading men.

If you were impressed by Lee Je Hoon’s turn as the suave vigilante in the “Taxi Driver” franchise, then don’t miss his turn as Park Hae Young in “Signal.” Inspired by real-life murder mysteries, the series follows three detectives across two timelines, 1989 and 2015. They find themselves mysteriously connected through a walkie talkie. Hae Young is distrustful of the very system he serves, a cynicism rooted in the unresolved death of a friend. He discovers the walkie talkie, which connects him to a detective from the past, Lee Jae Han (Jo Jin Woong), who is missing in the present day world and was also investigating the case of Hae Young’s friend. Together, the two, along with Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), work across timelines to solve long buried cases and change tragic outcomes.

Much like “Taxi Driver 3,” “Signal” interrogates justice but from a more melancholic, moral standpoint. Lee Je Hoon’s performance is restrained yet poignant, especially in moments where knowledge becomes both power and burden. On a rewatch, you’ll notice how subtly he charts Hae Young’s emotional evolution, making every silence count.

Taking place at Incheon Airport, the drama follows employees navigating professional pressure, personal limitations, and unexpected love in a high-stress workplace. Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) and Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin) both work in the passenger services department. Soo Yeon, though always on top of things, keeps his distance from his colleagues. He guards a deep personal secret and doesn’t want people to get close to him.

Yeo Reum works hard but is constantly getting into trouble. When the two are assigned to work together, Yeo Reum is initially wary of Soo Yeon, but gradually warms up to him, realizing that he is not only empathetic but quietly heroic in everything he does. As Yeo Reum begins to express her feelings, it seems that for once, Soo Yeon is ready to let his guard down.

Lee Je Hoon’s ability to play vulnerability without sentimentality comes through here. Viewers familiar with his work in “Taxi Driver” may find this version of him strikingly different, but that contrast is precisely the appeal. His performance reframes strength not as physical dominance, but as emotional endurance.

Start watching “Where Stars Land”:

Watch Now

Set in the high-stakes world of corporate mergers and acquisitions, this drama explores power, persuasion, and the cost of winning. Lee Je Hoon plays Yoon Joo No, a top-tier negotiator whose professional composure masks an intensely guarded inner life. Known for his razor-sharp instincts and unflinching control in the boardroom, Joo No approaches every deal like a battlefield — measured, strategic, and emotionally detached.

As the series unfolds, it becomes clear that negotiation here is not limited to contracts and numbers but extends into personal relationships, moral compromise, and self-preservation. Joo No’s interactions with colleagues and rivals reveal a man who understands people deeply yet keeps himself at a distance, choosing precision over vulnerability. The drama steadily peels back this armor, showing how each negotiation leaves a mark both professionally and personally.

Lee Je Hoon anchors the series with a performance built on restraint. His portrayal relies less on dramatic outbursts and more on controlled silences, and for fans of boardroom politics this one is a must watch.

Start watching “The Art of Negotiation”:

Watch Now

“Move to Heaven”

Centered on an unconventional profession, “Move to Heaven” follows trauma cleaners who are tasked with sorting through the belongings of the deceased, uncovering the stories they leave behind. Lee Je Hoon plays Jo Sang Gu, a former underground fighter who becomes the reluctant guardian of his nephew, Han Gu Ru (Tang Jun Sang), who has Asperger’s syndrome. Following his brother’s sudden death, Sang Gu finds himself into a way of life he neither chose nor feels equipped for.

Initially brusque, emotionally closed-off, and driven by survival instinct rather than empathy, Sang Gu struggles to connect with Gu Ru and the work they do together. Each assignment, however, reveals fragments of lives marked by love, regret, and unfinished conversations, slowly reshaping his worldview. The series uses these intimate, episodic stories to explore grief not as spectacle, but as something quiet, accumulated, and deeply human.

Lee Je Hoon’s performance charts Sang Gu’s transformation with remarkable sensitivity. The show presents how emotional strength is defined not by redemption arcs or grand gestures, but by the willingness to stay, listen, and carry the weight of other people’s stories.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.